Friday, June 11, 2021

Renowned San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz paints the official portrait of the 2021 Rey Feo

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge Cruz Ortiz paints 2021 Rey Feo Thomas Aguillon. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY BY HILTON SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Cruz Ortiz paints 2021 Rey Feo Thomas Aguillon.
In a rare public display of the creation of his work, local artist Cruz Ortiz on Wednesday painted the official portrait of this year’s Rey Feo, Thomas R. Aguillon.

The fundraising event for the Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation was part of a nearly 70-year-old Fiesta tradition wherein a local artist paints the official portrait of el Rey Feo, the “People’s King.”



click to enlarge Cruz Ortiz poses in front of the completed portrait of Thomas Aguillon. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY BY HILTON SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Cruz Ortiz poses in front of the completed portrait of Thomas Aguillon.
Ortiz, who typically conducts his art privately and reserves his portrait pieces for close family members, has provided many art pieces to the new Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk hotel. The exhibition was hosted in the luxury hotel's river-level eatery, Domingo Restaurante.

Ortiz created the portrait among local VIPs and Fiesta royalty, who told hotel officials that this was the first time in recent history that a portrait of the Rey Feo was done live in a public spot.

Though official tallies haven’t yet been counted, a portion of proceeds from Domingo’s dinner sales from the event will be donated to the Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation, which has raised more than $7 million for scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to volunteering in the community.

The Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 123 N. St. Mary's St.

