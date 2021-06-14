Boerne pup 'Fannie' wins big at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Maverick Collies

Fannie at Westminster.

The winner of the 145th #WKCDogShow Best in Show is Wasabi the Pekingese! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/81dz9sLAin — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 14, 2021

When a dog’s name is “Fanfare,” it’s kind of expected that she’ll make a big impression at dog shows.Fanfare — or Fannie, for short — this weekend claimed the title of Best in Variety at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held at the historic Lyndhurst Castle in Tarrytown, New York. After winning the prize, Fannie returned to her home in Boerne, Texas, just north of SA.Fannie is a six-year-old rough blue merle collie, owned and bred by husband and wife team Mr. Frank Trevino and Dr. April Hain Trevino of Boerne. She was crowned “Best in Variety Rough Collie” after a weekend of intense canine competition.According to a release, the award-winning pup enjoys a leisurely Texas Hill Country lifestyle and has been known to patrol the family peach orchard, picking and playing with the peaches before the squirrels have their chance.The winner of this year’s prestigious Best in Show award was Wasabi the smoosh-faced Pekingese, a three-year-old descendant of former Best in Show winner Malachy, who won Best in Show at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show.