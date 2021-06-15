Glitter and Be Gay: Five ways to celebrate Pride this month in San Antonio

Julián P. Ledezma

This year, San Antonians can celebrate Pride both in person and from the comfort of home.

San Antonio's annual PRIDE Bigger Than Texas parade will be online this year, but there's plenty of in-person events to check out, too.

The pandemic can’t keep San Antonians from a proper celebration of Pride Month. Whether you’re in the mood to celebrate virtually, widen your understanding of LGBTQ+ culture or just get your party on, there’s an event for you.San Antonio’s youth aren’t just the future of Pride — they’re the present too. Join Say Sí, a local nonprofit focused on empowering young artists from marginalized communities, in celebrating LGBTQ+ youth voices in the arts. Young filmmakers Carlo Rodriguez, Alejandro Peña and Yoomi Park, all former Say Sí students, will host a screening of their LGBTQ+-themed films and a virtual Q&A about their experiences as queer artists.San Antonio-based drag queens Eryca Daniels and Autumn Summers will serve as mistresses of ceremonies as PRIDE San Antonio’s 2021 Fiesta Frenzy celebrates power, pride and perseverance. The show will feature local queens Amber Nixx, Taryn Taylor, Layla LaRue, Kourtney Deveraux, Lady Tiffany, Lee Marshall, Victoria Rosa and Mia Marie. While open to all ages, Pride San Antonio has noted that the show isn’t necessarily “family friendly,” so prepare to shield the kids’ eyes if need be.What’s Pride without a parade? While the annual downtown parade was postponed by the pandemic, San Antonians can celebrate from the comfort of their own homes in Pride San Antonio’s Pride Bigger Than Texas Virtual Parade. Join in on the Facebook or YouTube livestream for an evening with local and national entertainers, award presentations, an online wedding event and, of course, the virtual community parade.As the hub for San Antonio gay nightlife, the Strip is the obvious choice for an evening of celebration. Hop on over after the virtual parade to enjoy local entertainment, food, drink, local vendors and a classic block party in true Pride fashion.Any longtime fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race is familiar with the All-Star Roxxxy Andrews, Ms. “Thick & Juicy” herself. A season 5 finalist and All Stars season 2 contestant, Andrews is revisiting her roots with an SA performance. While Andrews started her career in Orlando’s Parliament and Pulse nightclubs, her drag mother, the late Erica Andrews, was based in San Antonio. The day’s festivities begin at 2 p.m. and include a meet-and-greet with Andrews at 6 p.m. before the show.