Downtown San Antonio’s fancy new Thompson Hotel holding free Fiesta events

Folks can enjoy this view — and free live music — Friday at The Moon’s Daughters.

So you want to celebrate Fiesta downtown, but rubbing up against other sweaty San Antonians isn't your speed? Looks like the newly opened Thompson Hotel may have you covered.The luxury hotel will hold a series of free Fiesta-themed events — and they aren't just open to guests with pricy reservations. From live music to whiskey tastings and even a few poolside events, the hotel is welcoming locals to its glam riverside grounds.Things kick off this weekend with a free Fitness Friday event on the rooftop pool deck. Trainer and yoga instructor Keith Callies will lead a 45-minute class that begins at 9 a.m. Free valet is available to all attendees.Friday evening, the hotel will reveal its 2021 Fiesta medal with a party featuring mariachis and happy hour specials. This event will be held in the hotel’s Gallery at 5 p.m., but partygoers can hang around for live music, which starts at 7 p.m.The Thompson, located at 115 Lexington Ave., is also offering some guests-only Fiesta events, such as a DJ pool party with free chicken on a stick, should anyone feel like a downtown staycation is in order.The hotel posted a full listing of its events on Facebook