Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Here's where you can celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will appear at two Juneteenth events on Saturday. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
  • San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will appear at two Juneteenth events on Saturday.
Though many San Antonians are distracted by the start of this year's postponed Fiesta, this weekend marks another important holiday — Juneteenth.

Though the holiday itself lands on Saturday, local celebrations commemorating emancipation get started as early as Thursday.



This weekend's slate of Juneteenth events includes opportunities to learn about San Antonio's Black history and celebrate artists and performers. Not to mention plenty of ways to party.

Black Freedom Factory kicks things off Thursday at trendy downtown art spot Hopscotch. The Future Is Freedom features live music, artists, vendors and plenty to eat and drink from local fave Tony G's Soul Food. Featured performers and speakers include DreamWeek San Antonio's Shokare Nakpodia, poet Sacred Fantasy, DJ Mr. G and more. Proceeds from the event will go to the Texas Heat Wave Project and Corazon San Antonio. $15-50, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Hopscotch, 711 Navarro St., Ste. 100, futureisfreedom.eventbrite.com.

The San Antonio Juneteenth Association returns to Comanche Park on the South Side with its 2021 Texas Freedom Festival. The two-day fest features activities including a domino tournament, three-on-three basketball, a kick ball tournament, an open mic and live music by Ruben V. and Kenny Wayne. Free, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, Comanche Park #2, 2600 Rigsby Ave., (210) 843-7805, juneteenthsanantonio.com.

The Alamo will feature a free screening of the documentary Walk on the River: A Black History of the Alamo City. A discussion between Walk on the River's director Born Logic Allah and producer Baba Aundar Ma'at and Trinity University history professor Carey Latimore will take place prior to the showing. Free, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza, (210) 225-1391, thealamo.org.

The Dream Big Scholarship Fund is throwing a Block Party and Fair at Alamo Beer Co. on Saturday. Expect food trucks, live music, DJs and more. Kid-friendly activities such as face painting will also be included. The event is free, but the organization requests that attendees register ahead of time on Eventbrite. Free, 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com.

Downtown, the Art of Four is presenting Juneteenth at Legacy Park. The evening event will feature special guests including San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, Buffalo Soldiers, DJ Jevonchi and more. Fiesta Royalty will also put in appearances. Free, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-four-presents-juneteenth-at-legacy-park-tickets-157953008701.

Later on Saturday evening, Sanderson will host a Juneteenth Celebration at Carmens De La Calle, which will feature performances by local poets and jazz fusion band Xenobia. Attendees can enjoy tapas and drinks that "celebrate the African American flavor palette." Seating is limited.  $25, 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Carmens De La Calle, 320 N. Flores St., (210) 281-4349, eventbrite.com/e/juneteeth-celebration-with-poet-laureate-andrea-vocab-sanderson-tickets-155531722569.

Those who are more in a sporting mood can attend the Night at the Missions Juneteenth Fundraiser, which celebrates the contributions of African American players to baseball. The San Antonio Missions will play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. VIP tickets include a meet and greet with the South Texas league Negro League Players, an all-you-can-eat buffet, fireworks and more. The fundraiser will raise money for the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum SAACAM and the Texas Kidney Foundation. $75, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, 5757 W. Us Highway 90 Access Road, saacam.org.

Jandro's Garden Patio's late night Juneteenth Celebration will showcase a slate of artists and performers, all from San Antonio. The 21-and-up event's bill will feature Apaso, Mr. Composition, Baby Aztro and more. Free, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Jandro's Garden Patio, 2623 N. St. Mary's St., facebook.com/Jandrostx.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

