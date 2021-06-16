Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

San Antonio's Ruby City reopens its doors this week after pandemic-induced closure

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM

On Thursday, Ruby City reopens its doors to the public after closing in March 2020. - BRYAN RINDFUSS
  • Bryan Rindfuss
  • On Thursday, Ruby City reopens its doors to the public after closing in March 2020.
After an extended closure during the pandemic, Ruby City is finally reopening its doors to the public.

With that return, the contemporary art center will debut two new installations, Isaac Julien’s five-screen film installation Western Union: Small Boats (2007) and Margarita Cabrera’s The Craft of Resistance (2008), which is comprised of 2,500 monarch butterflies made from copper.



Ruby City has also extended its inaugural exhibition “Waking Dream” through summer 2022.

Safety protocols for the reopening include a face-mask requirement and advanced ticket reservations online.

For now, Studio at Ruby City will remain closed, but the space will welcome guests on August 5 as one of the sites hosting the 2021 Texas Biennial, a group exhibition showcasing 51 artists with connections to the Lone Star State.

Free, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday starting June 17, Ruby City, 150 Camp St., (210) 227-8400, rubycity.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Comedian George Lopez coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theater in December Read More

  2. Fiesta finally returns to San Antonio — and here are some of its highlight events Read More

  3. Glitter and Be Gay: Five ways to celebrate Pride this month in San Antonio Read More

  4. Classic Theatre announces 2021-2022 season and return to San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

  5. Boerne pup 'Fannie' wins big at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation