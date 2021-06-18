Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Centro San Antonio calls for submissions from local artists for its Art Everywhere initiative

Posted By and on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM

click image San Antonio artist Suzy González's Touch is part of Centro SA's Art Everywhere initiative. - INSTAGRAM / CENTROSANANTONIO
  • Instagram / centrosanantonio
  • San Antonio artist Suzy González's Touch is part of Centro SA's Art Everywhere initiative.
Centro San Antonio has opened up a call for submissions for its Art Everywhere initiative, an effort to bring more colorful 2D art to the facades of downtown San Antonio.

Applications are open on anyartist.org through June 30, 2021.



Bexar County artists may submit up to three works for consideration. Centro San Antonio will enlarge the submissions it chooses, print them on substrate and install them on the walls of participating buildings in the urban core. The ten selected artists will each receive a $2,500 honorarium.

Started in 2020, Art Everywhere seeks to remedy post-pandemic stressors by giving work to local artists work and raising businesses' profile by giving them access to public art. As part of the initiative, Centro SA will establish 21 urban art projects in downtown San Antonio by the end of this year.

Art Everywhere's new murals include Kathy Sosa's Keep Calm et Macar-On mural behind downtown French bakery La Boulangerie — a colorful addition to her Keep Calm Y Dream On project — and Suzy González's Touch on the Herweck's Art Supply building.

Also recently completed is Rudy Herrera's nearly 100-foot-tall The Last Parade, which features a procession of otherworldly, vibrant creatures that now adorn the side of the downtown Kress building.


