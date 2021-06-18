Friday, June 18, 2021
San Antonio arts organization URBAN-15 celebrates Fiesta with virtual dance party on Saturday
By Mackenzie Cook
on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM
DJ Despeinada will perform a set featuring women and BIPOC artists at Saturday's Fiesta-themed event.
On Saturday, San Antonio performing arts organization URBAN-15 will host an official Fiesta dance party. And you don't even have to leave the house to show off your best moves.
The free, livestreamed event makes it easy to pull on your favorite dancing shoes and dance the night away, so long as you've got a good charge on your laptop.
Titled "Incognito," the dance party will feature DJ Despeinada — a.k.a. Bonnie Cisneros — spinning tracks that celebrate the group's cumbia, samba and Latin roots and showcase women and BIPOC musicians.
The party will stream on URBAN-15's website
and Facebook page
, and attendees can also pre-register on Eventbrite
.
Free, 9-11 p.m. Saturday, June 19, urban15.org.
