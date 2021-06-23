Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Pastie Pops make their glamorous return to the stage with back-to-back performances on Friday
By Dana Nichols
on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Courtesy of The Pastie Pops
-
The Pastie Pops will perform their first in-person show in over a year this Friday at the Overtime.
The Pastie Pops are back and taking the stage at the Overtime Theater for their first in-person show in over a year with not one, but two back-to-back performances in one night.
The show is hosted by Jasper St. James and Topsy Curvy and includes Pastie Pop favorites as well as two special guests: Chola Magnolia and Natasha B. Capri.
Based in San Antonio, the Pops are known for their extravagant and titillating performances and were named “Best Burlesque Troupe” in the Current
’s 2017 Best Of San Antonio issue.
Seating is limited as a safety precaution and tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait around to claim your spot.
$25-75, 7 and 10 p.m., The Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road #205, (210) 557-7562, facebook.com/pastiepops.
