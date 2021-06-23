Pastie Pops make their glamorous return to the stage with back-to-back performances on Friday

Courtesy of The Pastie Pops

The Pastie Pops will perform their first in-person show in over a year this Friday at the Overtime.

The Pastie Pops are back and taking the stage at the Overtime Theater for their first in-person show in over a year with not one, but two back-to-back performances in one night.The show is hosted by Jasper St. James and Topsy Curvy and includes Pastie Pop favorites as well as two special guests: Chola Magnolia and Natasha B. Capri.Based in San Antonio, the Pops are known for their extravagant and titillating performances and were named “Best Burlesque Troupe” in the’s 2017 Best Of San Antonio issue.Seating is limited as a safety precaution and tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait around to claim your spot.