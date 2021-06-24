Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Pride San Antonio’s virtual celebration is set for Saturday, June 26

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 5:24 PM

The San Antonio City Hall is decked out in rainbow colors in recognition of Pride Month. - FACEBOOK / MAYOR RON NIRENBERG
  • Facebook / Mayor Ron Nirenberg
  • The San Antonio City Hall is decked out in rainbow colors in recognition of Pride Month.
For the second year in a row, Pride San Antonio is forgoing in-person events and instead broadcasting a virtual Pride Celebration via Facebook and YouTube.

The streaming event is being held in an abundance of caution at a time that COVID-19 seems to have reached its peak but can still pose problems for those who remain unvaccinated.

The broadcast is set for Saturday, June 26 from 5-10 p.m. on Pride San Antonio’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The event will feature presentations from 2021 beneficiaries, local elected officials, representatives from local LGBTQ organizations and performances by local talent. There will also be a Peace Love Pride wedding.

During the broadcast there will be opportunities to make donations to Pride San Antonio’s beneficiaries: The Lone Star chapter of American Veterans for Equal Rights; BEAT AIDS; Fiesta Youth; the Metropolitan Community Church of San Antonio; the Rape Crisis Center; the LGBTQA Coalition at Texas A&M University at San Antonio; We Are Alive; and the Living Church at Woodlawn Pointe.

Entertainment will include a Rainbow Fashion Runway Show featuring Aaron Andrew, Alayna Marquez, Cassandra Cutrone, Just Lexi, Taryn Taylor and a special presentation by Layla LaRue.

Performers for the night are: The Original Cover Girl Angel Mercado; Tejano legend Shelly Lares; Los Mentirosos; Alayna Marquez; Amber Nixx; Kourtney Devereaux; Pinche Villa; and Taryn Taylor.

Pride San Antonio Virtual Pride Celebration, Saturday, June 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. For more information, click on this link.

