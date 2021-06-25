Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 25, 2021

San Antonio coffee spot Shotgun House hosting free comedy show with Tori Pool and Joshua Cabaza

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM

click image Joshua Cabaza is one of Shotgun House Roaster's featured comedians Saturday night. - INSTAGRAM / FMCWSTUDIOS
  • Instagram / fmcwstudios
  • Joshua Cabaza is one of Shotgun House Roaster's featured comedians Saturday night.
It’s been more than a year since downtown-area coffee spot Shotgun House Roasters hosted a stand-up comedy show, but the caffeine haven is ready to bring the belly laughs back.

This weekend, Shotgun House will debut what it hopes will be the first of many comedy sets in its spacious back garden, featuring standup sets from area funny folks Joshua Cabaza, Tori Pool, Christopher Breakell, George Anthony and Joey Smith.



The coffee shop will offer craft beer, wine, coffee, kolaches and donuts during the free show, which will take place Saturday, June 26 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio native Jared Padalecki tweets that he was shut out of Supernatural spinoff series Read More

  2. San Antonio artist behind ‘F*ck Greg Abbott’ T-shirts hosting a party Friday with the same theme Read More

  3. San Antonio's official Fourth of July Celebration returns to Woodlawn Lake for fireworks and fun Read More

  4. Pride San Antonio’s virtual celebration is set for Saturday, June 26 Read More

  5. After a year's hiatus, Family Pride Night returns to downtown San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation