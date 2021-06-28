Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 28, 2021

San Antonio quartet Agarita celebrates American music at the Radius Center on Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio quartet Agarita will perform at the Radius Center on Wednesday. - COURTESY OF AGARITA
  • Courtesy of Agarita
  • San Antonio quartet Agarita will perform at the Radius Center on Wednesday.
As a prelude to this weekend's patriotic holiday, San Antonio's Agarita quartet is returning to the stage for an in-person concert featuring an all-American program.

In American Vignettes, the quartet will cover a lot of ground, spanning 150 years of American music. The concert will showcase the diversity of American musical output, from European-style romanticism to country dances and jazz. Featured composers include Mark Carlson, John Williams, Jessica Meyer, Rebecca Clarke, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Amy Beach, George Gershwin, Charles Ives and Paul Wiancko.



The free performance will take place at the Radius Center, and walk-ins are welcome on a first come, first served basis. Attendees can reserve seating via email.

Additional details about the event are available on Agarita's website.

Free, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle, (210) 227-8111, agarita.org.

