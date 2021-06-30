Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

First Friday returns to form in Southtown San Antonio with mutiple new art exhibitions

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 4:32 PM

click to enlarge John Guzman, Pleasure and Punishment, 2021, oil on canvas, 96 x 60 in. - COURTESY OF PRESA HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Presa House Gallery
  • John Guzman, Pleasure and Punishment, 2021, oil on canvas, 96 x 60 in.
After a pandemic-forced hiatus, First Friday is back in business.

The monthly festivities have slowly ramped back up at Blue Star Arts Complex, and things are just about back in full swing as we enter July.



While most events in the Southtown art walk generally begin around 7 p.m., gallery hours may vary, so we recommend a quick glance at each venue's website or social media before plotting out your itinerary.

Blue Star stalwart FL!GHT Gallery is digging into its archives for "Ancient History," which will feature a selection of pieces drawn from the gallery's flat file (112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightSA).

A few doors down, Brick will feature artist Carlos Perez in the solo exhibition "Home," which explores "the connections made from real-life experiences and how they manifest themselves internally" (108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar).

click to enlarge Connie Chapa's "Not For Children" will be featured at Not For You Gallery in the Upstairs Studios at Blue Star. - CONNIE CHAPA
  • Connie Chapa
  • Connie Chapa's "Not For Children" will be featured at Not For You Gallery in the Upstairs Studios at Blue Star.
In the upstairs studios at Blue Star, newcomer Not For You Gallery (N4U) will debut "Not For Children," a solo exhibition by San Antonio artist Connie Chapa (1420 S Alamo St. #215, notforyougallery.com).

Akin to FL!GHT, Híjole SA is dipping into its archives for "Post-Apocalyptic." Be on the lookout for a possible appearance by building-leveling blockbuster monsters Godzilla and King Kong (1420 S. Alamo #205, facebook.com/hijolesa).

Over on South Presa, Presa House Gallery's exhibition opening is both a hello and a goodbye. "I Would Have Killed to Seen It" showcases six new large-scale oil paintings by John Guzman, who will soon be leaving San Antonio for a yearlong studio fellowship in New Haven, Connecticut (725 S. Presa, presahouse.com).

