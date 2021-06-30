Start your engines, because Monster Jam is back in San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Joshua Linares

The Alamodome will be taken over by monster trucks this Fourth of July weekend.

The mayhem that is Monster Jam is back to take over the city.For one weekend, the Alamodome will roar just a bit louder than usual — and not just with from cheers from the crowd.A lineup of famous, tricked-out monster trucks including Megalodon, Grave Digger and Jurassic Attack will go head-to-head — or bumper-to-bumper? — in a weekend of racing, skills, donut and freestyle competitions.The event is an annual tradition in San Antonio and other cities across the country but was postponed from its originally scheduled date in January due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the time.Tickets for the much-anticipated event are available online.