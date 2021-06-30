Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Woodlawn Theatre asks San Antonio to 'Conga' with its production On Your Feet!

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Jillian Sainz and Miguel Ochoa as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the Woodlawn Theatre's production of On Your Feet! - COURTESY OF WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
  • Jillian Sainz and Miguel Ochoa as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the Woodlawn Theatre's production of On Your Feet!
The Woodlawn Theatre is back in business with On Your Feet!, an upbeat jukebox musical based on the lives and music of the iconic husband-and-wife duo Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Directed by Christopher Rodriguez and featuring Jillian Sainz and Miguel Ochoa as Gloria and Emilio, this production is designed to get audience members dancing along to the beat of hit songs including “Conga,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3” and “Live for Loving You.”



Those in the mood for a lively musical performance may want to “Conga” on over to the Woodlawn.

$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through July 18, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, woodlawntheatre.org.

