Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Woodlawn Theatre asks San Antonio to 'Conga' with its production On Your Feet!
Posted
By Mackenzie Cook
on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
-
Jillian Sainz and Miguel Ochoa as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the Woodlawn Theatre's production of On Your Feet!
The Woodlawn Theatre is back in business with On Your Feet!, an upbeat jukebox musical based on the lives and music of the iconic husband-and-wife duo Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Directed by Christopher Rodriguez and featuring Jillian Sainz and Miguel Ochoa as Gloria and Emilio, this production is designed to get audience members dancing along to the beat of hit songs including “Conga,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3” and “Live for Loving You.”
Those in the mood for a lively musical performance may want to “Conga” on over to the Woodlawn.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through July 18, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, woodlawntheatre.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Woodlawn Theatre, On Your Feet!, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Christopher Rodriguez, Jillian Sainz, Miguel Ochoa, musical, musical theater, theater, Image