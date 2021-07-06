My Fair Lady at the Majestic Theatre marks return of touring Broadway musicals to San Antonio

click to enlarge
-
Joan Marcus
-
Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals and Colin Anderson in The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady.
The Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady
is coming to the Majestic Theatre in September, making it the first touring Broadway production to return to San Antonio post-pandemic.
And hey, after being stuck in our houses for the best part of the last year, we all could use a little training on how to behave properly in greater society.
Tickets for the touring musical go on sale at the end of the week.
Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion
, the iconic musical starred Julia Andrews as Eliza Dolittle in its original Broadway run. In the musical, Eliza, a cockney flower girl with a thick accent, takes elocution lessons from noted phonetician Henry Higgins so that she can learn to speak like a "proper lady."
The Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady
was nominated for multiple Tony awards and won five Outer Critics Circle Awards for as an accomplished musical revival.
Tickets
for My Fair Lady
will be available starting Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21-Thursday, September 23, 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
