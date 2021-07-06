Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

My Fair Lady at the Majestic Theatre marks return of touring Broadway musicals to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals and Colin Anderson in The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. - JOAN MARCUS
  • Joan Marcus
  • Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals and Colin Anderson in The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady.
The Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady is coming to the Majestic Theatre in September, making it the first touring Broadway production to return to San Antonio post-pandemic.

And hey, after being stuck in our houses for the best part of the last year, we all could use a little training on how to behave properly in greater society.



Tickets for the touring musical go on sale at the end of the week.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, the iconic musical starred Julia Andrews as Eliza Dolittle in its original Broadway run. In the musical, Eliza, a cockney flower girl with a thick accent, takes elocution lessons from noted phonetician Henry Higgins so that she can learn to speak like a "proper lady."

The Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady was nominated for multiple Tony awards and won five Outer Critics Circle Awards for as an accomplished musical revival.

Tickets for My Fair Lady will be available starting Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 21-Thursday, September 23, 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here's where you can see fireworks in and around San Antonio on the Fourth of July Read More

  2. Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’ Read More

  3. San Antonio's CineFestival returns in person for 42nd annual film fest Read More

  4. A Blue Duiker — an adorable tiny antelope — has been born at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  5. Slab Cinema to screen Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited in San Antonio's Legacy Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation