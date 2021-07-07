Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Comedian Bill Maher stops by San Antonio with one-night performance at Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge DAVID BECKER
  • David Becker
Leave it to comedian and talk show host Bill Maher to say something that gets under the skin of both conservatives and liberals alike.

These days, it’s happening nearly every week during his hour-long HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher. In the past month, Maher has shared his opinion on topics including comedian Kevin Hart’s thoughts on white privilege and power; how higher education is a “grift” akin to Scientology; QAnon conspiracy theories involving cicadas; his frustration with face masks; and his disappointment in Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda for apologizing to people who criticized him for not including more Afro-Latinos in his musical In the Heights (“This is why people hate Democrats,” Maher said. “It’s cringey.”).



Despite possessing the talent to piss people off on both sides of the aisle, the 65-year-old comedian continues to be as popular as ever with his largely liberal audience. Some of those, however, would probably find Maher easier to digest if he stopped telling them to “shut the fuck up” and “stop bitchin’” when they disagreed with him on something.

But then, again, that wouldn’t make him Bill Maher, would it?

$45-$250, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

