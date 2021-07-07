Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Slab Cinema brings '80s classic The Goonies to Travis Park on Tuesday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge Slab Cinema will screen The Goonies at Travis Park on July 13. - WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Warner Home Video
  • Slab Cinema will screen The Goonies at Travis Park on July 13.
If you’re of a certain age, The Goonies is a part of your formative years. And by a certain age, we’re talking about Gen X.

Let’s state the obvious first: the kid’s adventure film’s portrayal of Asian-American character Data is pretty racist by today’s standards, and the portrayal of the physically deformed character Sloth is equally problematic. But taking the The Goonies as a time capsule makes those elements somewhat palatable.



And how about that cast? You’ve got Thanos himself, John Brolin, from the days before he’d appeared in a big ol’ pile of classics. Then you’ve got a young Sean Astin, back when the role of Samwise Gamgee was just a glimmer in his eye.

The plot is a throwback to the beloved serials of yore, hardly surprising given that the story is by Steven Spielberg. Treasure, pirates, hijinks! Sounds like a recipe for summer family fun.

The 7 p.m. start time is when family-friendly activities kick off, followed by the film at sundown.

Free, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, slabcinema.com.

¸Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here's where you can see fireworks in and around San Antonio on the Fourth of July Read More

  2. Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’ Read More

  3. San Antonio's CineFestival returns in person for 42nd annual film fest Read More

  4. A Blue Duiker — an adorable tiny antelope — has been born at the San Antonio Zoo Read More

  5. Slab Cinema to screen Wes Anderson's The Darjeeling Limited in San Antonio's Legacy Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation