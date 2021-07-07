Slab Cinema brings '80s classic The Goonies to Travis Park on Tuesday

click to enlarge Warner Home Video

Slab Cinema will screen The Goonies at Travis Park on July 13.

If you’re of a certain age,is a part of your formative years. And by a certain age, we’re talking about Gen X.Let’s state the obvious first: the kid’s adventure film’s portrayal of Asian-American character Data is pretty racist by today’s standards, and the portrayal of the physically deformed character Sloth is equally problematic. But taking theas a time capsule makes those elements somewhat palatable.And how about that cast? You’ve got Thanos himself, John Brolin, from the days before he’d appeared in a big ol’ pile of classics. Then you’ve got a young Sean Astin, back when the role of Samwise Gamgee was just a glimmer in his eye.The plot is a throwback to the beloved serials of yore, hardly surprising given that the story is by Steven Spielberg. Treasure, pirates, hijinks! Sounds like a recipe for summer family fun.The 7 p.m. start time is when family-friendly activities kick off, followed by the film at sundown.