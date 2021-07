OPERA San Antonio's 2021-22 season will feature classics from Mozart and Verdi

click to enlarge Facebook / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

OPERA San Antonio returns to the Tobin Center with Mozart's Don Giovanni in October.

After returning to the stage in May with Gaetano Donizetti's bloody, OPERA San Antonio (OSA) has announced its forthcoming slate of live performances.For its 2021-22 season, the homegrown opera company is playing the hits, starting with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart'sthe storied composer's take on the legendary tales of Don Juan — at the Tobin Center in October.OSA Artistic Advisor Garnett Bruce will direct the 90-minute production, with Robert Tweten serving as conductor of the San Antonio Symphony.OSA will return with another mainstay of the operatic canon in May 2022 — Giuseppe Verdi's, directed by General and Artistic Director E. Loren Meeker and featuring Music Director Francesco Milioto as Symphony conductor.In addition to its two mainstage productions at the Tobin, OSA's season will include a fall gala and an August 2022 concert at Landa Library presented in collaboration with the Children's Chorus of San Antonio.Tickets and additional information are available on OSA's website