Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight in San Antonio matches up two world champs in their prime

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Jermell Charlo (left) and Brian Castaño will fight Saturday, July 17 at the AT&T Center. - SHOWTIME BOXING
  • Showtime Boxing
  • Jermell Charlo (left) and Brian Castaño will fight Saturday, July 17 at the AT&T Center.
If you’re one of those who switched to MMA because “boxing is dead,” here’s another chance to prove you wrong: two world champions in their prime — one of them is undefeated, the other has already avenged his only defeat — will battle in San Antonio for four belts of the super welterweight championship.

Houston’s Jermell Charlo (WBA, WBC and IBF champion, 34-1, 18 KOs, not to be confused with his twin and also champ brother, Jermall) faces up-and-coming, undefeated Argentine Brian Castaño (WBO Champion, 17-0-1) in a fight that will either consolidate Charlo’s status as the best 154 pounder in the world, or establish the hard-punching, unrelenting Castaño — who once beat the highly regarded Errol Spence Jr. as an amateur — as a force to be reckoned with.



Having a unified, undisputed super welterweight champion of the world is something that hasn’t happened since Winky Wright in the early 2000s, but the significance of this event goes beyond that: these are two exciting, well-schooled fighters with KO power trying to make history live on Showtime.

“There’s nobody out there that’s as fast, strong and elusive as me,” Charlo said at the match’s press conference. “Castaño doesn’t possess anything I haven’t seen before, and we’ll see if he can take my power and the pain I’ll bring.” Castaño responded: “This is the biggest opportunity of my life and I won’t let it get away. I’ll make Charlo suffer more than he ever thought was possible.”

$50-$200, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, attcenter.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. OPERA San Antonio's 2021-22 season will feature classics from Mozart and Verdi Read More

  2. Teacher from San Antonio to appear on Jeopardy's Tuesday episode Read More

  3. On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success Read More

  4. South Texas animal shelter shares clip of clever cat's Mission Impossible-esque escape attempt Read More

  5. Paper Trail San Antonio returns for one-day print fair at the Rock Box on Sunday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation