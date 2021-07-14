Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Paper Trail San Antonio returns for one-day print fair at the Rock Box on Sunday
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM
click to enlarge
-
Ursula Zavala
-
San Antonio-based artist Ursula Zavala — a.k.a. @acidwinzip on Instagram — also designed this year's Paper Trail flyer.
San Antonio’s homegrown printmaking fair is back for one day only this year. After 2020’s COVID-induced hiatus, Paper Trail returns with a venue change and a slate of more than 50 artists, who will be slinging their wares at the Rock Box downtown.
This year’s vendors include San Antonio and Texas artists include Ursula Zavala, Connie Chapa, Ray “Tattooed Boy” Scarborough, Sarah Welch, Dan Grissom and many more.
Expect a veritable cornucopia of art prints, zines, stickers, T-shirts and other merch available for purchase — perfect for apartment redecorating, a wardrobe refresh or just a good old-fashioned shopping spree.
Free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., papertrailsa.net.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Paper Trail, Paper Trail San Antonio, Paper Trail SA, art, contemporary art, print fair, printmaking, merch, Ursula Zavala, Connie Chapa, Ray “Tattooed Boy” Scarborough, Sarah Welch, Dan Grissom, San Antonio artists, Texas artists, support local artists, Image