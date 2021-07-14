Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Paper Trail San Antonio returns for one-day print fair at the Rock Box on Sunday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM

San Antonio-based artist Ursula Zavala — a.k.a. @acidwinzip on Instagram — also designed this year's Paper Trail flyer.
  • Ursula Zavala
  • San Antonio-based artist Ursula Zavala — a.k.a. @acidwinzip on Instagram — also designed this year's Paper Trail flyer.
San Antonio’s homegrown printmaking fair is back for one day only this year. After 2020’s COVID-induced hiatus, Paper Trail returns with a venue change and a slate of more than 50 artists, who will be slinging their wares at the Rock Box downtown.

This year’s vendors include San Antonio and Texas artists include Ursula Zavala, Connie Chapa, Ray “Tattooed Boy” Scarborough, Sarah Welch, Dan Grissom and many more.



Expect a veritable cornucopia of art prints, zines, stickers, T-shirts and other merch available for purchase — perfect for apartment redecorating, a wardrobe refresh or just a good old-fashioned shopping spree.

Free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., papertrailsa.net.

