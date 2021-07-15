Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

San Antonio Museum of Art screening family-friendly film Mune: Guardian of the Moon on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge SAMA will screen the English-dubbed version of French animated film Mune: Guardian of the Moon on Friday. - UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
  • SAMA will screen the English-dubbed version of French animated film Mune: Guardian of the Moon on Friday.
In its upcoming Family Flick movie night, the San Antonio Museum of Art is bringing the French animated film Mune: Guardian of the Moon to its outdoor screen.

Imagine a world where being a morning person or night person was literal — in the fictional world of Mune, that’s how it works.



On an unnamed planet, people of the daytime and nighttime have lived in relative harmony for generations, protected by the guardians of the Sun and Moon. But when the Sun is stolen by its disgruntled former guardian, apprentice guardians Mune and Sohone of the Moon and Sun, respectively, set out to retrieve the star and save their planet from eternal nighttime.

The original film is in French, but SAMA will screen the English-dubbed version featuring the voices of Rob Lowe, Joshua Ballard, Christian Slater and Ed Helms.

Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis, because space is limited.

Free, 8-10 p.m. Friday, July 16, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success Read More

  2. Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight in San Antonio matches up two world champs in their prime Read More

  3. Paper Trail San Antonio returns for one-day print fair at the Rock Box on Sunday Read More

  4. OPERA San Antonio's 2021-22 season will feature classics from Mozart and Verdi Read More

  5. South Texas animal shelter shares clip of clever cat's Mission Impossible-esque escape attempt Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation