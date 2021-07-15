San Antonio Museum of Art screening family-friendly film Mune: Guardian of the Moon on Friday

click to enlarge Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

SAMA will screen the English-dubbed version of French animated film Mune: Guardian of the Moon on Friday.

In its upcoming Family Flick movie night, the San Antonio Museum of Art is bringing the French animated filmto its outdoor screen.Imagine a world where being a morning person or night person was literal — in the fictional world of Mune, that’s how it works.On an unnamed planet, people of the daytime and nighttime have lived in relative harmony for generations, protected by the guardians of the Sun and Moon. But when the Sun is stolen by its disgruntled former guardian, apprentice guardians Mune and Sohone of the Moon and Sun, respectively, set out to retrieve the star and save their planet from eternal nighttime.The original film is in French, but SAMA will screen the English-dubbed version featuring the voices of Rob Lowe, Joshua Ballard, Christian Slater and Ed Helms.Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis, because space is limited.