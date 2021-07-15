Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Tobin Center will automatically refund tickets for Gabriel Iglesias' canceled San Antonio shows

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE / GABRIEL IGLESIAS
  • Courtesy Image / Gabriel Iglesias
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will refund tickets within 24 hours for comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' cancelled performances, announced as he revealed he'd contracted COVID-19.

Ticketholders who paid by credit card will receive returned funds in three to five business days, while those who paid by check or cash will receive theirs via a check that will be mailed within three to four weeks, the Tobin said in a Thursday morning announcement.



Since testing positive for COVID-19, Iglesias hasn't been inside the Tobin, according to the  downtown performance venue. Iglesias said he's isolating until he receives three negative tests to confirm he's over the virus.

Questions or concerns about the refunds can be directed to the Tobin Box office via email at tickets@tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success Read More

  2. Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight in San Antonio matches up two world champs in their prime Read More

  3. Paper Trail San Antonio returns for one-day print fair at the Rock Box on Sunday Read More

  4. Gabriel Iglesias cancels the remainder of his San Antonio shows after contracting COVID-19 Read More

  5. OPERA San Antonio's 2021-22 season will feature classics from Mozart and Verdi Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation