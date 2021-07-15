Thursday, July 15, 2021
Tobin Center will automatically refund tickets for Gabriel Iglesias' canceled San Antonio shows
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Image / Gabriel Iglesias
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will refund tickets within 24 hours for comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' cancelled performances, announced as he revealed he'd contracted COVID-19
.
Ticketholders who paid by credit card will receive returned funds in three to five business days, while those who paid by check or cash will receive theirs via a check that will be mailed within three to four weeks, the Tobin said in a Thursday morning announcement.
Since testing positive for COVID-19, Iglesias hasn't been inside the Tobin, according to the downtown performance venue. Iglesias said
he's isolating until he receives three negative tests to confirm he's over the virus.
Questions or concerns about the refunds can be directed to the Tobin Box office via email at tickets@tobincenter.org
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Gabriel Iglesias, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Texas Here Comes Fluffy, comedy, standup comedy, canceled, canceled shows, cancellation, ticket refunds, refunds, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Tobin Center, Image