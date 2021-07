Tobin Center will automatically refund tickets for Gabriel Iglesias' canceled San Antonio shows

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Gabriel Iglesias

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will refund tickets within 24 hours for comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias' cancelled performances, announced as he revealed he'd contracted COVID-19 Ticketholders who paid by credit card will receive returned funds in three to five business days, while those who paid by check or cash will receive theirs via a check that will be mailed within three to four weeks, the Tobin said in a Thursday morning announcement.Since testing positive for COVID-19, Iglesias hasn't been inside the Tobin, according to the downtown performance venue. Iglesias said he's isolating until he receives three negative tests to confirm he's over the virus.Questions or concerns about the refunds can be directed to the Tobin Box office via email at tickets@tobincenter.org