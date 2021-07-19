Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

Art contest will award $15,000 in scholarships to first-generation college students in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge The San Antonio Education Partnership will award $15,000 to local, first-generation college students. - PEXELS / STANLEY MORALES
  • Pexels / Stanley Morales
  • The San Antonio Education Partnership will award $15,000 to local, first-generation college students.
The San Antonio Education Partnership is letting artistically inclined first-generation college students show off their creative flair while vying for tuition money.

To celebrate the drive of students who are the first in their families to attend college, SAEP has launched an art competition in which each of five winners takes home a $3,000, one-time scholarship.



Contest participants should submit artwork that shows what it means to be a first‐generation student, addressing the pressures, responsibilities, joys and successes that come with that journey.

Submissions can take the form of photography, poetry, paintings, illustrations, digital art, spoken word and original music compositions — or include a combination of media.

The contest is only open to first-gen college students enrolled full‐time for the fall 2021 semester. Participants must be attending one of the Alamo Colleges campuses, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the University of Texas at San Antonio, UT Health San Antonio, Trinity University, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of the Lake University or the University of the Incarnate Word.

The deadline for submissions is August 3. Winners will be notified August 9. Artwork can be submitted via a form on the SAEP website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimenter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Analysis: Charlo gets away with a dubious majority draw against Castaño in San Antonio fight Read More

  2. Prolific San Antonio horror author Joe McKinney has died Read More

  3. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimenter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  4. San Antonio writer Jenny Lawson's Nowhere Bookshop sets 'Bland Opening' for Monday, July 19 Read More

  5. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum showcases John Wayne classic True Grit this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation