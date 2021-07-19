Art contest will award $15,000 in scholarships to first-generation college students in San Antonio

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Education Partnership will award $15,000 to local, first-generation college students.
The San Antonio Education Partnership is letting artistically inclined first-generation college students show off their creative flair while vying for tuition money.
To celebrate the drive of students who are the first in their families to attend college, SAEP has launched an art competition in which each of five winners takes home a $3,000, one-time scholarship.
Contest participants should submit artwork that shows what it means to be a first‐generation student, addressing the pressures, responsibilities, joys and successes that come with that journey.
Submissions can take the form of photography, poetry, paintings, illustrations, digital art, spoken word and original music compositions — or include a combination of media.
The contest is only open to first-gen college students enrolled full‐time for the fall 2021 semester. Participants must be attending one of the Alamo Colleges campuses, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the University of Texas at San Antonio, UT Health San Antonio, Trinity University, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of the Lake University or the University of the Incarnate Word.
The deadline for submissions is August 3. Winners will be notified August 9. Artwork can be submitted via a form on the SAEP website
.
