Monday, July 19, 2021
San Antonio Zoo hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic with free Dragon Forest tickets for participants
Posted
By Mackenzie Cook
on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
-
The zoo is offering free Dragon Forest tickets to participants in the mobile vaccination clinic.
The San Antonio Zoo has partnered with Metro Health to offer the Pfizer vaccine to the public this week.
Starting today, the zoo is hosting a mobile vaccination clinic behind its parking garage.
Each participant in the clinic will receive two free tickets to the zoo's Dragon Forest attraction as a perk for getting the vaccine.
Visitors can make a day out of getting vaccinated, following up their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with a day spent eating turkey legs and meeting the resident dragons at the renaissance faire-themed attraction.
The vaccination event runs from July 19-22 for the first dose of the vaccine and from August 9-12 for the second dose.
The clinic will accept all walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during these dates. It is crucial that participants receive both the first and second dose of the vaccine for full protection against coronavirus.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio Zoo, Metro Health, vaccine clinic, coronavirus vaccine, COVID vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine clinic, vaccination clinic, Dragon Forest, vaccine perks, vaccination perks, free tickets, free Dragon Forest tickets, Pfizer vaccine, vaccine first dose, vaccine second dose, mobile vaccination clinic, coronavirus, COVID-19, Image