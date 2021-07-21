Mystery Science Theater 3000 bringing its latest snarky movie tour to San Antonio in January

click to enlarge
-
Brandi Morris
-
Mega-Synthia harasses Crow T. Robot during a prior MST3K live tour.
Cheesy movie fans, prepare for blastoff.
After a trio of U.S. tours taking its flick-riffing shtick on the road, Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE will bring host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and her trio of snarky robots — Tom Servo, Crow and GPC — to the Tobin Center on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Expect the wisecracks to flow as mad scientist Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese) forces the gang to endure a screening of Making Contact
, a 1985 German horror-sf stinker directed by Roland Emmerich. Yes, the same Roland Emmerich who eventually went on to helm big-budget Hollywood flicks including Independence Day
.
Tickets for the show, including VIP and meet-and-greet options, go on sale Friday, July 23
. Pre-sale tickets are already available for Tobin Center members.
This latest MST3K jaunt — billed as the Time Bubble Tour — follows a last hurrah from OG MST3K host Joel Hodgson, whose Great Cheesy Movie Circus hit San Antonio in early 2020
, just before the pandemic hit U.S. shores.
$34.50-$
228.50, 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
