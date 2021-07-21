Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Mystery Science Theater 3000 bringing its latest snarky movie tour to San Antonio in January

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge Mega-Synthia harasses Crow T. Robot during a prior MST3K live tour. - BRANDI MORRIS
  • Brandi Morris
  • Mega-Synthia harasses Crow T. Robot during a prior MST3K live tour.
Cheesy movie fans, prepare for blastoff.

After a trio of U.S. tours taking its flick-riffing shtick on the road, Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE will bring host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and her trio of snarky robots — Tom Servo, Crow and GPC — to the Tobin Center on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



Expect the wisecracks to flow as mad scientist Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese) forces the gang to endure a screening of Making Contact, a 1985 German horror-sf stinker directed by Roland Emmerich. Yes, the same Roland Emmerich who eventually went on to helm big-budget Hollywood flicks including Independence Day.

Tickets for the show, including VIP and meet-and-greet options, go on sale Friday, July 23. Pre-sale tickets are already available for Tobin Center members.

This latest MST3K jaunt — billed as the Time Bubble Tour — follows a last hurrah from OG MST3K host Joel Hodgson, whose Great Cheesy Movie Circus hit San Antonio in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit U.S. shores.

$34.50-$228.50, 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

