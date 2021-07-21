Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Peacock Alley San Antonio holding free screening of iconic '80s flick Purple Rain this weekend
By Mike McMahan
on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM
Warner Home Video
Prince's Purple Rain is a classic of '80s cinema.
A classic from virtually the moment it was released, Purple Rain
has grown to become a defining piece of ’80s culture and a crowning achievement for the dearly departed musical icon Prince.
Virtually everyone knows the soundtrack, which boasted a pile of Billboard hits, including the title track, “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” The album also includes one of the Purple One’s most notorious numbers, the explicit “Darling Nikki.” While definitely not a radio hit, the lyrics of that track inspired Tipper Gore’s LOL-inspiring, cringeworthy crusade against rock lyrics. (Don’t ask, kids. It was another quintessentially ’80s moment.)
Many of us know the film and its iconic look, and this presentation could serve as a big-screen intro to the ’80s-curious younger set — or a slice of youth middle-aged parents force on their kids.
Free, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Peacock Alley San Antonio, 110 Broadway, centrosanantonio.org.
