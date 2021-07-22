Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Fiesta San Antonio-worthy duct tape dress wins Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 1:16 PM

Houston-born Larissa Leon has snagged a $10,000 scholarship for her work on this SA Fiesta-worth dress.
  • Instagram / theduckbrand
  • Houston-born Larissa Leon has snagged a $10,000 scholarship for her work on this SA Fiesta-worth dress.
Houston-born Larissa Leon has snagged a $10,000 scholarship thanks to her work on a colorful prom dress made entirely of duct tape — and it's giving us serious Fiesta San Antonio vibes.

Larissa Leon
  • Instagram / theduckbrand
  • Larissa Leon
Leon, who now resides with her family in Washington state, spent 163 hours creating the wearable art, which she says honors her culture and pays homage to her Texas roots.



“I was inspired by the folklorico-styled dresses that stem from both indigenous and Spanish practices. The dresses are decorated with ribbon, flowers, and include a full flowy skirt,” Leon said in her submission to the contest. “So I created a ruffled, off-the-shoulder, colorful folklorico flower gown. The gown is heavily detailed with flowers, Duck Tape lace, and ribboning to create the folkloric design.”

The 17-year-old was one of 124 finalists in the 2021 Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, where high school students create prom wear using only Duck Tape-brand products. Each year, the company gives out a $10,000 scholarship to the creators of both the best dress and the best tux.

