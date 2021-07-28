Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Celebrity Fan Fest brings Marvel and Star Wars actors to San Antonio starting this Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge Owen Wilson, who recently starred as Mobius in Loki, will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31 and August 1. - DISNEY+
  • Disney+
  • Owen Wilson, who recently starred as Mobius in Loki, will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31 and August 1.
The first in-person, comic-con-style convention of the year comes by way of PMX Events, the production company that runs Celebrity Fan Fest.

With the word “celebrity” in its title, the focus of the con, which started in 2018, remains on delivering an impressive lineup of stars.



This year, the Fan Fest welcomes Owen Wilson (TV’s Loki), Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace) and Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones). Other celebs from superhero franchises will also be on hand, including Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Charlie Cox (TV’s Daredevil) and Krysten Ritter (TV’s Jessica Jones).

Along with special guests, the Fan Fest includes a Gotham Car Show featuring original and replica Hollywood vehicles such as the 1966 and 1989 Batmobiles, the ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters and the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future.

“It can’t just be about what big stars you can bring,” PMX Events President Bob Wills told the Current in 2019. “It’s about bringing in other interests that people have, so you can make a more developed show.”

$99.99-$179.99, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday-Monday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday July 30-August 8, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 I-10 West, (210) 697-5050, pmxevents.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  2. At least Disney World's new Biden robot is a slight upgrade from the Trump nightmare Read More

  3. Gabriel Iglesias cancels the remainder of his San Antonio shows after contracting COVID-19 Read More

  4. Fiesta San Antonio-worthy duct tape dress wins Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest Read More

  5. Jermell Charlo-Brian Castaño fight in San Antonio matches up two world champs in their prime Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation