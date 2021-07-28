Celebrity Fan Fest brings Marvel and Star Wars actors to San Antonio starting this Friday

click to enlarge Disney+

Owen Wilson, who recently starred as Mobius in Loki, will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31 and August 1.

The first in-person, comic-con-style convention of the year comes by way of PMX Events, the production company that runs Celebrity Fan Fest.With the word “celebrity” in its title, the focus of the con, which started in 2018, remains on delivering an impressive lineup of stars.This year, the Fan Fest welcomes Owen Wilson (TV’s), Ewan McGregor () and Hayden Christensen (). Other celebs from superhero franchises will also be on hand, including Ray Fisher (), Charlie Cox (TV’s) and Krysten Ritter (TV’s).Along with special guests, the Fan Fest includes a Gotham Car Show featuring original and replica Hollywood vehicles such as the 1966 and 1989 Batmobiles, the ECTO-1 fromand the DeLorean Time Machine from“It can’t just be about what big stars you can bring,” PMX Events President Bob Wills told thein 2019. “It’s about bringing in other interests that people have, so you can make a more developed show.”