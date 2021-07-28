Celebrity Fan Fest brings Marvel and Star Wars actors to San Antonio starting this Friday
Posted
By Kiko Martinez
on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM
click to enlarge
-
Disney+
-
Owen Wilson, who recently starred as Mobius in Loki, will appear at Celebrity Fan Fest on July 31 and August 1.
The first in-person, comic-con-style convention of the year comes by way of PMX Events, the production company that runs Celebrity Fan Fest.
With the word “celebrity” in its title, the focus of the con, which started in 2018, remains on delivering an impressive lineup of stars.
This year, the Fan Fest welcomes Owen Wilson (TV’s Loki
), Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace
) and Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones
). Other celebs from superhero franchises will also be on hand, including Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder’s Justice League
), Charlie Cox (TV’s Daredevil
) and Krysten Ritter (TV’s Jessica Jones
).
Along with special guests, the Fan Fest includes a Gotham Car Show featuring original and replica Hollywood vehicles such as the 1966 and 1989 Batmobiles, the ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters
and the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future
.
“It can’t just be about what big stars you can bring,” PMX Events President Bob Wills told the Current
in 2019. “It’s about bringing in other interests that people have, so you can make a more developed show.”
$99.99-$179.99, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday-Monday, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday July 30-August 8, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 I-10 West, (210) 697-5050, pmxevents.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Celebrity Fan Fest, convention, comic-con, PMX Events, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Star Wars, Marvel, celebrities, meet and greet, Gotham Car Show, Batmobile, ECTO-1, Batman, Ghostbusters, DeLorean, Back to the Future, Krysten Ritter, Netflix, Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Ray Fisher, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cyborg, DC, Justice League, Hayden Christensen, Anakin Skywalker, Ewan McGregor, Obi Wan Kenobi, Owen Wilson, Loki, Mobius, Image