Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Nikki Glaser will bring her standup comedy to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge Glaser will perform two shows at the Empire on Friday. - LUKE SCHWARTZ
  • Luke Schwartz
  • Glaser will perform two shows at the Empire on Friday.
If Nikki Glaser’s name sounds familiar, that may be because the comedienne has been busy lately.

In March, she launched a podcast via iHeartMedia — the accurately named The Nikki Glaser Podcast. Before that, she spent time waking up early as the host of Comedy Central’s first live morning radio show, You Up? With Nikki Glaser, which ran from 2018 to 2020. And that’s just recently.



She’s also appeared on MTV and Netflix; worked with a Who’s Who of comedy, including Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer; and sat down for interviews with big names including Howard Stern, Marc Maron and Joe Rogan.

Glaser is now approaching her 20th year as a standup, fitting for someone with a broad resume. Not surprisingly, she’s open and honest, most recently speaking out about moving in with her parents and confronting anorexia during the pandemic. Stressful life stuff, sure, but also a great inspiration for comedy. Expect this show to pull no punches.

$29.50-$149.50, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

