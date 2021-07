Ruby City and Spare Parts' family-friendly Bubble Fest promotes DIY fun at home

click to enlarge Ruby City

Participants at Ruby City's 2019 Bubble Fest

Ever thought blowing bubbles would make the perfect activity to keep the family entertained?Well, wouldn’t you know it, Ruby City has the event just for you. On Saturday, you can join in on the art space’s Bubble Fest at Home , which will feature DIY bubble-making tutorials and activities for the whole family to enjoy — all in the digital realm.Ruby City, in partnership with San Antonio arts education organization Spare Parts, intends to bring educational and sustainable activities for children to experience the outdoors.If you need a leg up on Bubble Fest prep, Spare Parts is even making bubble kits that parents can pick up from Ruby City July 29-31, while supplies last.Keep an eye on Ruby City’s social media for more information about the digital event.