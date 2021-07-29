New exhibit at San Antonio's Artpace draws inspiration from legendary hip-hop figure DJ Screw

click to enlarge Courtesy of Artpace

Karen Navarro, Fragment, 2019, archival inkjet print, wood panel, acrylic paint, epoxy, 48 x 56 in.

The newest opening at San Antonio nonprofit gallery Artpace takes its cue from a late and legendary Houston hip-hop artist.Originally exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, "Slowed and Throwed: Records of the City Through Mutated Lenses" centers on the legacy of DJ Screw, known for his "chopped and screwed" technique.The group exhibition opens on Thursday with a reception followed by a rooftop set by San Antonio native DJ Donnie Dee."Slowed and Throwed" features work by contemporary artists B. Anele, Rabéa Ballin, Tay Butler, Jimmy Castillo, Jamal Cyrus, Robert Hodge, Shana Hoehn, Tomashi Jackson, Ann Johnson, Devin Kenny, Liss LaFleur, Karen Navarro, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Sondra Perry and Charisse Pearlina Weston."Though not directly influenced by DJ Screw’s music, the artists utilize techniques that parallel the musical methods of DJ Screw, such as collaging, slowing time and using sampled materials, to name a few," Artpace said in a press release."In conversation with the contemporary artists will be a collection of DJ Screw archival materials mostly drawn from the Special Collection at the University of Houston Libraries. Featured items include original grey tapes, flyers, photographs, records and more," the release continues. "The archival exhibition space is activated by a musical playlist compiled by E.S.G., rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click.""Slowed and Throwed" will be on view through November 21.