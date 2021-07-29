Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 29, 2021

San Antonio gallery Hopscotch to host LGBTQ-friendly installation from the Human Rights Campaign

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Hopscotch will debut a new installation from the Human Rights Campaign next week. - PHOTO COURTESY HOPSCOTCH
  • Photo Courtesy Hopscotch
  • Hopscotch will debut a new installation from the Human Rights Campaign next week.
Immersive art experience Hopscotch will debut extended hours and new shows in August, including an installation from LGBTQ+ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign.

The HRC installation will open on Thursday, August 5. The acrylic panel and LED light installation, dubbed GAZE, “transports guests into a world that encourages them to see beyond their own experience and into a future that is full of light, love and acceptance for all,” according to a release.



The HRC and its Human Rights Campaign Foundation serve as America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ+ equality.

click to enlarge GAZE is an acrylic panel and LED light installation curated by the Human Rights Campaign. - PHOTO COURTESY HOPSCOTCH
  • Photo Courtesy Hopscotch
  • GAZE is an acrylic panel and LED light installation curated by the Human Rights Campaign.
“The Human Rights Campaign is a huge national organization that has been doing incredible work for the past 40 years,” Hopscotch co-founder Nicole Jensen said in a written statement. “In the past they have partnered with well known brands such as Madewell and West Elm, to name a few, and Hopscotch is thrilled to announce our ongoing partnership with HRC, one that will allow us to continue to play an active role in moving equality forward.” 

Starting August 5, Hopscotch also will hold a monthly ThursGayz events on the first Thursday of every month. The gatherings will feature DJs, dancing, drag queens, drink specials, disco and more. For $20, guests will get exclusive access to the entire gallery and all festivities.

What's more, staring in August, Hopscotch will begin opening its doors to the public every Thursday at 2 p.m. Previously, it was only open on weekends.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after headlining stars pull out of con Read More

  2. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  3. Nikki Glaser will bring her standup comedy to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Friday Read More

  4. Jurassic Quest bringing lifelike, life-size dino models back to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Read More

  5. Celebrity Fan Fest brings Marvel and Star Wars actors to San Antonio starting this Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation