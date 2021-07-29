San Antonio gallery Hopscotch to host LGBTQ-friendly installation from the Human Rights Campaign

click to enlarge
Hopscotch will debut a new installation from the Human Rights Campaign next week.
Immersive art experience Hopscotch
will debut extended hours and new shows in August, including an installation from LGBTQ+ advocacy organization the Human Rights Campaign
.
The HRC installation will open on Thursday, August 5. The acrylic panel and LED light installation, dubbed GAZE, “transports guests into a world that encourages them to see beyond their own experience and into a future that is full of light, love and acceptance for all,” according to a release.
The HRC and its Human Rights Campaign Foundation serve as America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ+ equality.
GAZE is an acrylic panel and LED light installation curated by the Human Rights Campaign.
“The Human Rights Campaign is a huge national organization that has been doing incredible work for the past 40 years,” Hopscotch co-founder Nicole Jensen said in a written statement. “In the past they have partnered with well known brands such as Madewell and West Elm, to name a few, and Hopscotch is thrilled to announce our ongoing partnership with HRC, one that will allow us to continue to play an active role in moving equality forward.”
Starting August 5, Hopscotch also will hold a monthly ThursGayz events on the first Thursday of every month. The gatherings will feature DJs, dancing, drag queens, drink specials, disco and more. For $20, guests will get exclusive access to the entire gallery and all festivities.
What's more, staring in August, Hopscotch will begin opening its doors to the public every Thursday at 2 p.m. Previously, it was only open on weekends.
