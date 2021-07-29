Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

San Antonio's Magicians Agency Theatre to feature quick-witted magic-maker Matt Marcy

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Comedy magician Matt Marcy is putting on the ritz at The Magicians Agency this weekend. - COURTESY OF MAGICIANS AGENCY THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Magicians Agency Theatre
  • Comedy magician Matt Marcy is putting on the ritz at The Magicians Agency this weekend.
The Magicians Agency Theatre, a San Antonio-based magic-only performance venue, is back in business this summer after having to close its doors during the pandemic.

Acclaimed comedy magician Matt Marcy is kicking things off for the theater with a dose of his quick wit.



Marcy has traveled the world performing magic tricks at venues such as the Magic Castle in Hollywood and entertaining folks ranging from CEOs to royalty.

If you show up an hour early, you’ll also get to experience the venue’s “Crack the Code Challenge,” a scavenger hunt that allows visitors to explore the historic theater.

$34.99-$49.99, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Magicians Agency Theatre, 217 Alamo Plaza, (210) 290-5502, magiciansagency.com.

