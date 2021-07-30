Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

Ninth annual Día de los Muertos festival returning to San Antonio’s Hemisfair this fall

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click image San Antonio’s Día de los Muertos fest will return to Hemisfair this fall. - INSTAGRAM / MUERTOSFEST
  • Instagram / muertosfest
  • San Antonio’s Día de los Muertos fest will return to Hemisfair this fall.
San Antonio’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos fest will bring its mix of community altars, live music, art vendors and workshops back to Hemisfair on the weekend of October 23-24, organizers revealed Friday.

The free, family-friendly event, popularly known as Muertos Fest, is one of the largest Day of the Dead celebrations in the United States. In addition to altars honoring the deceased, the gathering includes live poetry and a dance, drum and puppet procession.



“Last year, we shut down our in-person event, but given the pandemic’s devastating impact we felt it was important to keep Día de los Muertos active and produced a successful broadcast and livestream virtual event …” Muertos Fest Artistic Director Jim Mendiola said in a release.

“As our community has begun to enjoy public gatherings in a safe manner, Muertos Fest 2021 gives space and programming to reflect and observe all we’ve been through," he added. "We’re looking forward to gathering again for an in-person celebration of Día de los Muertos.”

Muertos Fest's organizers expect more than 100,000 people to attend this year. The event will run 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday, October 24.

