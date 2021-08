Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets

click to enlarge Twitter / Patty_Mills

The Spurs' Patty Mills has signed a $12 million deal to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

Patty Mills, the last remaining player of the San Antonio Spurs' 2014 title team, is packing his bags for Brooklyn.The Alamo City fan favorite signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news in a Tuesday afternoon tweet Mills, 32, is the Spurs' longest-tenured player, having been with the team for 10 years. The guard played 665 games with the Silver and Black, the seventh-most in franchise history.The Australian transplant also earned San Antonians' respect off the court through his work supporting social justice organizations and victims of domestic abuse. He grabbed headlines last year when he donated $1 million of his salary to Black Lives Matter groups.