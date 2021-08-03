Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge The Spurs' Patty Mills has signed a $12 million deal to play with the Brooklyn Nets. - TWITTER / PATTY_MILLS
  • Twitter / Patty_Mills
  • The Spurs' Patty Mills has signed a $12 million deal to play with the Brooklyn Nets.
Patty Mills, the last remaining player of the San Antonio Spurs' 2014 title team, is packing his bags for Brooklyn.

The Alamo City fan favorite signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Nets, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

Mills, 32, is the Spurs' longest-tenured player, having been with the team for 10 years. The guard played 665 games with the Silver and Black, the seventh-most in franchise history.



The Australian transplant also earned San Antonians' respect off the court through his work supporting social justice organizations and victims of domestic abuse. He grabbed headlines last year when he donated $1 million of his salary to Black Lives Matter groups.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  2. Ninth annual Día de los Muertos festival returning to San Antonio’s Hemisfair this fall Read More

  3. San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after headlining stars pull out of con Read More

  4. Jurassic Quest bringing lifelike, life-size dino models back to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Read More

  5. San Antonio gallery Hopscotch to host LGBTQ-friendly installation from the Human Rights Campaign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation