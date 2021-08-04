Forget Christmas in July — it's Halloween in August at Bear & Ink Gallery this First Friday

click to enlarge Vidvad Scare

"The Duality of Monsters" features creepy art from a variety of local, national and international artistss.

San Antonio loves spooky shit, and local artist and curator Vidvad Scare always understands the assignment.For his latest exhibition, “The Duality of Monsters,” he’s rounded up a massive roster of artists to showcase their takes on beings and creatures with dual natures — for example, the infamous Dr. Jekyll and his monstrous alter ego Mr. Hyde.The roster includes familiar names from the San Antonio art scene such as Nik Soupè and Dingy Dave as well as painters, FX artists and mask makers from all over the world. From latex monster masks in radioactive color schemes to skeletons bursting out of their flimsy flesh prisons — and even a creepy take on— there’s plenty to love.After its First Friday opening, the exhibition will remain on view during gallery hours through August 29.