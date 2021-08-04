Stoner comic Doug Benson coming to San Antonio for a pair of shows that start at 4:20 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Both Benson's podcast recording and stand-up show start at 4:20 p.m. Nice.

Having worked the circuit for years, Doug Benson is a man that needs no introduction for comedy fans.If you don’t know him, these shows start at 4:20, which hints at his favorite subject matter.But he’s not just doing weed jokes.On Saturday, he’ll tape his podcast, which started back in 2006. The show typically features guests talking about, well, movies and playing movie-related games. No word on who’s lined up for the SA taping.On Sunday, however, Benson will fly solo, presenting a stand-up set.In addition to his movie podcast, Benson also hosts the podcast, which makes sense considering he made a splash with his 2007 documentaryLess well-known is that he was an extra in(surprising!) as well as(less surprising!).