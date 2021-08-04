Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Stoner comic Doug Benson coming to San Antonio for a pair of shows that start at 4:20 p.m.

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge Both Benson's podcast recording and stand-up show start at 4:20 p.m. Nice. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Both Benson's podcast recording and stand-up show start at 4:20 p.m. Nice.
Having worked the circuit for years, Doug Benson is a man that needs no introduction for comedy fans.

If you don’t know him, these shows start at 4:20, which hints at his favorite subject matter.



But he’s not just doing weed jokes.

On Saturday, he’ll tape his podcast Doug Loves Movies, which started back in 2006. The show typically features guests talking about, well, movies and playing movie-related games. No word on who’s lined up for the SA taping.

On Sunday, however, Benson will fly solo, presenting a stand-up set.

In addition to his movie podcast, Benson also hosts the podcast Getting Doug with High, which makes sense considering he made a splash with his 2007 documentary Super High Me.

Less well-known is that he was an extra in Blade Runner (surprising!) as well as Fast Times at Ridgemont High (less surprising!).

$20-$30, 4:20 p.m. Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets Read More

  2. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  3. That show from all the billboards is coming to San Antonio — but what is Shen Yun, really? Read More

  4. San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after headlining stars pull out of con Read More

  5. Forget Christmas in July — it's Halloween in August at Bear & Ink Gallery this First Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation