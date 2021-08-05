Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Blue Star Contemporary pairs First Friday festivities with COVID-19 vaccination pop-up

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge Ruth Leonela Buentello's The Last Supper is currently on view as part of Blue Star Contemporary's exhibition "The Sitter." - COURTESY OF BLUE STAR CONTEMPORARY
  • Courtesy of Blue Star Contemporary
  • Ruth Leonela Buentello's The Last Supper is currently on view as part of Blue Star Contemporary's exhibition "The Sitter."
This month, Blue Star Contemporary is resuming its extended First Friday hours for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last spring.

As a bonus, the contemporary art gallery has teamed up with UT Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic, offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people of eligible age. No appointment is necessary to get a shot.



According to the city, 76.8% of San Antonians over 12 years of age have received one shot of the vaccine, while 63.4% are fully vaccinated. This week city officials plead for unvaccinated residents to get jabbed as COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped in number.

The gallery will be open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, featuring solo exhibitions by artists Terran Last Gun, Doerte Weber and Joanna Keane Lopez, as well as the group exhibition "The Sitter."

Attendees can get their shots from a UT Health professionals then enjoy the exhibitions, or vice versa.

Other Blue Star galleries with openings this week include Rachael Oelsen's "Her Hands" at FL!GHT Gallery (112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightSA), Crystal Rocha's "For Better and Worse" at Not For You Gallery (1414 S. Alamo St. #215, notforyougallery.com) and Yoko Misu's "Floating Felines" at Brick Gallery (108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar).

Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, August 6, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. That show from all the billboards is coming to San Antonio — but what is Shen Yun, really? Read More

  2. For in-person return, San Antonio Film Festival showcases 2020's virtual slate alongside 2021 films Read More

  3. Forget Christmas in July — it's Halloween in August at Bear & Ink Gallery this First Friday Read More

  4. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets Read More

  5. Stoner comic Doug Benson coming to San Antonio for a pair of shows that start at 4:20 p.m. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation