Blue Star Contemporary pairs First Friday festivities with COVID-19 vaccination pop-up

Courtesy of Blue Star Contemporary
Ruth Leonela Buentello's The Last Supper is currently on view as part of Blue Star Contemporary's exhibition "The Sitter."
This month, Blue Star Contemporary is resuming its extended First Friday hours for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
As a bonus, the contemporary art gallery has teamed up with UT Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic, offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people of eligible age. No appointment is necessary to get a shot.
According to the city, 76.8% of San Antonians over 12 years of age have received one shot of the vaccine, while 63.4% are fully vaccinated. This week city officials plead for unvaccinated residents to get jabbed
as COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped in number.
The gallery will be open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, featuring solo exhibitions by artists Terran Last Gun, Doerte Weber and Joanna Keane Lopez, as well as the group exhibition
"The Sitter."
Attendees can get their shots from a UT Health professionals then enjoy the exhibitions, or vice versa.
Other Blue Star galleries with openings this week include Rachael Oelsen's "Her Hands" at FL!GHT Gallery (112R Blue Star, facebook.com/flightSA
), Crystal Rocha's "For Better and Worse" at Not For You Gallery (1414 S. Alamo St. #215, notforyougallery.com
) and Yoko Misu's "Floating Felines" at Brick Gallery (108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar
).
Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, August 6, Blue Star Contemporary, 116 Blue Star, (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.
