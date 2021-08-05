Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Owners of San Antonio’s Feliz Modern gift shop opening new concept, Rancho Diaz, this week

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge The owners of Pearl's Feliz Modern gift shop will open new concept, Rancho Diaz, this week. - LAURA ALEXANDRA FOR RANCHO DIAZ
  • Laura Alexandra for Rancho Diaz
  • The owners of Pearl's Feliz Modern gift shop will open new concept, Rancho Diaz, this week.
Those who have perused the Pearl’s funky gift shop Feliz Modern are familiar with the eclectic, colorful style of owners Ginger and Mario Diaz. This week, the pair will launch the second concept in their retail mini-empire in the space next door.

Dubbed Rancho Diaz, the couple's latest endeavor will also place a big emphasis on color and chic, combining their design backgrounds with a love for all things Mexico and Texas. The shop will open Friday, August 13, offering high-end collections of vintage and modern pieces for foodies and home decor enthusiasts.



Rancho Diaz's wares will sport a “desert modern” vibe via small-batch vintage finds, home decor, kitchenware, textiles, handmade accessories, gifts, plants and local art, according to details shared in a press statement.

The 1,600-square-foot space — located at 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101 — will open its doors at 10 a.m. After its launch, the shop will welcome shoppers Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

