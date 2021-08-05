Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

San Antonio Zoo introducing themed days to its Dragon Forest, tying in movies, other pop culture

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge The new Dragon Chronicles days celebrate books, movies and other stories that feature dragons. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • The new Dragon Chronicles days celebrate books, movies and other stories that feature dragons.
The San Antonio Zoo has once again amped up its ren faire-themed Dragon Forest attraction.

Starting this weekend, the zoo will offer Dragon Chronicles theme days, which will take place twice a month on Saturdays through October. Each will feature themed programming based on movies, books and even role-playing games — all showcasing dragons.



Attendees can expect live animal entertainment, live music and other performances. They're also encouraged to dress in family-friendly costumes or cosplay that suits each day's theme.

The Dragon Chronicles dates and themes are as follows:
  • Aug. 7: Storybook
  • Aug. 21: House of Dragons
  • Sept. 4: Dungeons & Dragons
  • Sept. 18: Wizarding School of Dragon Alley
  • Oct. 2: Cartoon-Con
  • Oct. 16: Dragon Treasures
  • Oct. 30: Ghouls & Goblins
“Dragons have long been a part of many stories throughout time,” Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a press release.

“These themed days will allow our guests a unique opportunity to be surrounded by dragons while participating in the books, movies, and even fantasy role-playing games they love. Our guests are going to have a fantastic time!”

Additionally, the zoo is currently running a buy-one, get-one-free promotion for Dragon Forest tickets. The offer is redeemable using the promo code DRAGONS at checkout.

$10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays August 7-October 30, Dragon Forest at the San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.

