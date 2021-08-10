Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Big Texas Comicon returning to San Antonio this fall with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito

Posted By on Tue, Aug 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is the headliner for this year's Big Texas Comicon. - AMC
  • AMC
  • Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is the headliner for this year's Big Texas Comicon.
After canceling its fall 2020 show due to the pandemic, Big Texas Comicon is returning to the Henry B. González Convention Center in October.

The pop-culture convention is slated for October 8-10, and will bring in a variety of celebrity guests.



Headlining is Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian. Also appearing is transformative performer Doug Jones, who starred in The Shape of Water, Hellboy and Pan's Labyrinth under heavy layers of SFX makeup. Charmed actors Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause, along with pro wrestlers Kurt Angle and Christian Cage are also scheduled to appear.

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, local fans may be feeling burnt, especially after Celebrity Fan Fest's last-minute cancellation in July. However, Big Texas Comicon's organizers said they're committed to holding their fall event.

"Big Texas Comicon will follow all necessary health protocols required by the City of San Antonio and have zero plans to cancel," a July 30 post on the con's Facebook page reads. "Should any guest cancel, any photo ops will be refunded immediately and a comparable guest will be booked."

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ahead of San Antonio gigs, Andrew Dice Clay says he's 'grandfathered in' when it comes to cancel culture Read More

  2. The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism Read More

  3. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  4. Gabriel Iglesias says he'll return to San Antonio to film Netflix comedy special after COVID cancellation Read More

  5. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation