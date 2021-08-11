Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Comic Iliza Shlesinger is 'Back in Action' with new tour coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge Iliza Schlesinger brings her Back in Action tour to San Antonio on Friday. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Iliza Schlesinger brings her Back in Action tour to San Antonio on Friday.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger isn’t about to settle.

“It’s easy to vilify women because our voices have been so underrepresented,” Schlesinger recently told ABC News. “It’s easy to make us into the enemy. Women are supposed to be grateful, and we’re supposed to just like whatever we’re given.”



Instead, the 2008 winner of Last Comic Standing is calling her own shots. Schlesinger has five Netflix comedy specials under her belt, including 2019’s Unveiled, where she jokes about traditional weddings.

Her relationship with Netflix over the past eight years has been a strong one. She also starred in the streaming giant’s 2020 action-comedy Spenser Confidential opposite Mark Wahlberg, its 2020 drama Pieces of a Woman opposite Vanessa Kirby and her own sketch comedy series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, which premiered last April.

This year, the comic starred in, wrote and produced Netflix’s Good on Paper. The “mostly true” romantic comedy features Schlesinger as a stand-up comedian and aspiring actress who falls for the perfect guy, then finds out he’s been fibbing about some of his boyfriend credentials.

If you think Schlesinger’s brand of comedy is funny, check this box.

$49.50-$165, 7 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

