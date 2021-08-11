Heartwarming comedian Jesus Trejo brings the laughs to San Antonio on Thursday

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Jesus Trejo comes to San Antonio on Thursday for a gig at the LOL Comedy Club.

The word “heartwarming” doesn’t exactly spring to mind when it comes to standup comics. Unless it comes to Jesus Trejo.Trejo’s done a Showtime standup special and appears on shows includingand. That’s standard fare for a successful comedian.The “heartwarming” thing comes in via a documentary the AARP made about the comic when he was at the ripe old age of 33. As the filmreveals, Trejo enjoys telling jokes about caring for his “kids,” actually his parents, both of whom are in their 70s and face health issues.The documentary shows Trejo balancing his career, doing open mics and high-tailing it home to give his mom an insulin injection. Heck, it even shows his parents tagging along to a gig.The film’s director called Trejo an “incredible human.” If that’s not heartwarming, well, you may have a cold, dead heart.