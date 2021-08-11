Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Heartwarming comedian Jesus Trejo brings the laughs to San Antonio on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM

Jesus Trejo comes to San Antonio on Thursday for a gig at the LOL Comedy Club. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Jesus Trejo comes to San Antonio on Thursday for a gig at the LOL Comedy Club.
The word “heartwarming” doesn’t exactly spring to mind when it comes to standup comics. Unless it comes to Jesus Trejo.

Trejo’s done a Showtime standup special and appears on shows including Mr. Iglesias, Alone Together and Teachers. That’s standard fare for a successful comedian.



The “heartwarming” thing comes in via a documentary the AARP made about the comic when he was at the ripe old age of 33. As the film Care to Laugh reveals, Trejo enjoys telling jokes about caring for his “kids,” actually his parents, both of whom are in their 70s and face health issues.

The documentary shows Trejo balancing his career, doing open mics and high-tailing it home to give his mom an insulin injection. Heck, it even shows his parents tagging along to a gig.

The film’s director called Trejo an “incredible human.” If that’s not heartwarming, well, you may have a cold, dead heart.

$50-$160, Thursday, 8 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

