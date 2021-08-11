Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

TPR and Slab Cinema present an outdoor screening of silent film classic Safety Last! on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge Harold Lloyd hangs from a clock on the side of a skyscraper in the most famous scene from Safety Last! - THE HAROLD LLOYD TRUST
  • The Harold Lloyd Trust
  • Harold Lloyd hangs from a clock on the side of a skyscraper in the most famous scene from Safety Last!
Texas Public Radio and Slab Cinema are teaming up to screen the 1923 silent romantic comedy starring Harold Lloyd, Safety Last!

In the movie, Lloyd plays a young man who travels to the big city to find a job, so he can make enough money to marry his girlfriend.



If you’ve never heard of the classic film before, you’ve probably seen a clip of its most famous scene: Lloyd’s character dangling from a clock on the outside of a skyscraper. If you haven’t, contemporary actor Christopher Lloyd (no relation) pays homage to the scene in 1985’s Back to the Future.

In 1994, Safety Last! was added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film also stars Mildred Davis (Temporary Marriage), with whom Lloyd had worked with more than a dozen times on past short films and features and eventually married in real life.

Lloyd was known as the King of Daredevil Comedy at that time, but after his 1980 death, a stuntman revealed that Lloyd climbed a fake building during the shoot, and that it was he who did the actual stunt work.

Space is limited, so registration on Eventbrite is encouraged.

Free, Thursday, 8 p.m., Legacy Park, 103 W. Houston St., facebook.com/TPRCinema.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ahead of San Antonio gigs, Andrew Dice Clay says he's 'grandfathered in' when it comes to cancel culture Read More

  2. Big Texas Comicon returning to San Antonio this fall with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito Read More

  3. The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism Read More

  4. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  5. Gabriel Iglesias says he'll return to San Antonio to film Netflix comedy special after COVID cancellation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation