Wednesday, August 11, 2021

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge In past years, WWE has drawn mega-sized crowds to its San Antonio events. - WWE
  • WWE
  • In past years, WWE has drawn mega-sized crowds to its San Antonio events.
RAW World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are only a few of the big-name pro wrestlers on the schedule when the WWE comes to San Antonio’s AT&T Center with its popular TV series.

The live event takes place five days before the highly anticipated annual SummerSlam pay-per-view event in which Roman Reigns will fight John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship. Also included on the SummerSlam card are a match between Lashley and Goldberg and another with Ripley and Flair jumping into the ring with Nikki A.S.H. for a shot at the belt.



We’re not sure if superstars like Cena and Reigns will show up to Monday night’s show — probably not — but there are still plenty of luchadores coming out to give San Antonio fanatics their fix.

And there have been plenty of those fans supporting the league over the past 25 years. In 1997, the Alamo City posted the third-largest U.S. attendance at a WWE event when it hosted the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome with 60,447 fans in the stands.

Since then, that number has fallen to 15th in the record books, but the enthusiasm for all things WWE has still remains strong in the Alamo City.

$20-$175, Monday, 6:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.

