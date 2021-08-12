Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye! Texas Renaissance Festival to open online ticket sales on Friday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge The Texas Renaissance Festival will open online ticket sales August 13. - PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
  • Photo Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival
  • The Texas Renaissance Festival will open online ticket sales August 13.
San Antonians who regularly use the exclamation "Huzzah!" may delight to know the Texas Renaissance Festival will begin selling tickets to its 2021 festivities on Friday, August 13.

This year's fest — which takes place in Todd Mission, about an hour north of Houston — will include 50 performers plus food vendors, artisans, wine tastings and renaissance spectator sports such as jousting.



The Ren Fest, now celebrating its 47th year, will span eight weekends from Saturday, October 9 to Sunday, November 28. Each will feature a different theme, including Oktoberfest, All Hallows Eve and Celtic Christmas.

For those into roughing it — or semi-roughing it — the fest provides access to 200 acres for tent camping, glamping and RVs. Guests up for something bawdier can take part in TRF After Dark, which offers after-hours entertainment for adults. 

The Ren Fest's 70-acre layout will host 12 fully-stocked privies — that's "bathrooms" for the peasants among you — all of which include running water. Additionally, it will offer 190 hand sanitizing stations, and organizers are encouraging guests to practice social distancing.

Tickets range in price from $13 for children to $25 for adults and will be available from the Texas Ren Fest website. Camping and special parking tickets are extra.

