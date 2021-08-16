Dancers Maks and Val will let it all hang out at San Antonio's Tobin Center on Tuesday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Perhaps you remember new waver Adam Ant’s ’80s hit “Strip.” Well, this event has nothing to do with that song, except for one big thing — and we’ll give you a hint: it’s not Adam Ant.Brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy will be, uh, “getting real” with the crowd, baring their souls “intimately” with storytelling, humor and, of course, dancing.You may know Maks from his 15 seasons on. He found his first taste of success as an instructor when he mentored Val — then age 16 — to win a world junior championship.The brothers first toured in 2016 with Maks & Val Live On Tour: Our Way, a performance that featured their life stories told through a prism of dance. Val recently told E! News, “It’s just a really feel-good evening, and we feel really grateful that we’re going to be the first act a lot of people are going to go out to theatre for [post-COVID].”Stripped Down is billed as “taking you closer to the boys than ever before.” It’s a safe bet that promise is both figurative and literal.