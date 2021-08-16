San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is hiring actors to scare the shit out of people this Halloween
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Aug 16, 2021
San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House is looking for folks eager to unleash their inner ghoul — and make some money while they're at it.
13th Floor is now hiring actors to scare the shit out of visitors who line up for its fall tours in advance of Halloween. In addition to populating the haunt with spooky performers, the attraction is seeking makeup artists, event staff and cashiers.
According to the 13th Floor, no acting or haunted house experience is required, only "a passion for all things Halloween and a willingness to learn from the haunted house experts."
"We have all new attractions this season that we're certain San Antonians will love," 13th Floor San Antonio publicist Nidia Alvarado said in a press release. "From The Dollmaker to Bad Blood, which features the ancient feud between werewolves and vampires! Anyone who thinks they've got what it takes to bring these characters to life should definitely apply."
In-person auditions and interviews will be held 5-8 p.m. August 18 and 25 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. August 21 and 28 at the 13th Floor, 1203 E. Commerce St. Additional information is also available on the 13th Floor San Antonio's website
or by calling (210) 910-6450.
