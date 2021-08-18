Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Free Agarita performance gives voice to San Antonio Museum of Art's 'America's Impressionism'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge credit2_courtesy_of_agarita_copy.jpg
For the ensemble’s latest collaborative concert, Agarita has joined forces with the San Antonio Museum of Art for a free performance that will be held in the museum’s Great Hall.

The program takes inspiration from SAMA’s current exhibition, “America’s Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution.”



Attendees are encouraged to come early and take in the exhibition prior to the performance, which will feature late-Romantic and impressionistic European compositions as well as early 20th-century works that “evoke colorful American scenes and soundscapes.”

Free, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, agarita.org.

